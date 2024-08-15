I-T Dept summons Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah

Guwahati, Aug 15 (PTI) The Income Tax Department summoned Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday.

The summons, issued by the Office of the Assistant Director of I-T Investigation, asked Borah to produce evidence related to a bank account personally or through an authorised representative at 1 pm on Friday.

"Without prejudice the provisions of any other law for the time being in force, if you intentionally omit to so attend and give evidence or produce the books of account or documents, a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be imposed upon you...for each such default or failure," it said.

Reacting to the summons, Borah said he does not fear organisations like the ED, CBI or the I-T Department.

"Assam CM has ED, I-T and CBI. He can do anything with these organisations. Those who had a fear of them had already left Congress and joined the BJP. We are still in Congress because we do not have any fear. Let him do whatever he wishes," he said.

The Congress leader said he had never seen the I-T office in Guwahati but would be able to see it now.

"I have got a notice for the first time. Tomorrow, I cannot go as I have a pre-fixed programme. My CA will go and represent me," he added. PTI TR TR SOM