I-T dept team surveys Azam Khan's Rampur University in tax-evasion probe

Rampur (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Income-tax department officials surveyed the premises of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district on Wednesday for a valuation exercise as part of a tax-evasion probe against him and his family.

The I-T team from the department's Lucknow investigation unit brought along experts from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to evaluate the actual value of the university building and the entire premises, official sources said.

The team undertook certain measurements and scanned documents kept in the university office.

The department may move to attach the university as part of its investigation to ascertain a possible mismatch in the actual and declared expenditure for its construction.

It had undertaken searches in the case last month and covered 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The sources said the department suspects that the actual expenditure in the construction of the university was about Rs 2,000 crore but the account books logged only an expense Rs 100 crore.

In a related development, a Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. PTI NES RC