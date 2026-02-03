I-T officer stabbed to death by son over dispute in Latur

Latur, Feb 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old income tax officer was stabbed to death by his son following a dispute at their home in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday, police said.

The attack occurred around 8 am at the victim's house on the outskirts of Latur city, an official said.

The victim, Krishnakumar Sanmukhrao, an officer with the Income Tax Department and a native of Ahmedpur tehsil, was stabbed multiple times by his son, Shantanu (29), he said.

Krishnakumar sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, and the accused son was taken into custody, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the attack was the result of a dispute between the father-son duo, he said. PTI COR ARU