I-T searches cover film industry, not just me, says producer Dil Raju

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Income Tax department's searches at multiple locations linked to prominent Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, along with others, continued here, on Wednesday.

Raju, originally named Venkata Ramana Reddy, has produced some of the biggest Telugu blockbusters, including the latest Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and 'Bommarillu'.

Speaking to reporters from the balcony of his house, Raju, claimed that the searches were not limited to him but also extended to the film industry.

The searches were reportedly conducted in connection with allegations of tax evasion, according to sources.

Premises linked to other film producers were also being searched, they added.

The searches covered multiple locations in the city, including properties in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, sources said.

Raju's wife stated on Tuesday that the searches were routine and included an inspection of a bank locker.

Raju had recently facilitated a meeting between Telugu film personalities and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, amid speculation about strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the film industry. This followed the arrest of actor Allu Arjun in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of his film 'Pushpa 2'. PTI SJR GDK SSK SJR SSK KH