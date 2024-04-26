I took my decision, everything will be fine: Ashok Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently crossed over from Congress to the BJP, said on Friday that he had made his decision and that everything would be fine.

Chavan was speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his family members at Ambedkar Nagar in Nanded city in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

“There is enthusiasm among voters here and people are standing in queues to cast their ballots. As there is increasing heat, I hope people will complete their voting by the afternoon. I expect the voting percentage to go up this time,” he said.

Besides the Nanded constituency, polling is underway in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani seats in the state in the second phase of the general elections.

Asked about some Congress leaders’ remark that people from Nanded should take revenge on him for the “betrayal of Rahul Gandhi”, Chavan said, “I took my decision and everything will be fine. Let anyone say what they want. People here know what they want.” In Nanded, BJP MP Pratap Chikhalikar is pitted against Congress nominee Vasant Chavan. PTI AW NR