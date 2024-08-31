I want to Indianise orchestra: NCPA chairman Khushroo Suntook

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Nearly 18 years since establishing the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) chairman Khushroo N Suntook continues to nurture the dream of “Indianising” the ensemble.

The SOI, India’s first professional orchestra, was established in 2006 at the NCPA by Suntook and internationally-renowned violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev, who serves as its music director.

Earlier this month, the SOI organised four concerts with a mix of Indian and international musicians under the helm of eminent conductor Zubin Mehta - something Suntook had only envisioned as a dream that he didn’t think would come true.

“I want to Indianise the orchestra as fast as possible, but with quality. We now have several Indians, which was the dream I didn't think would come true, especially with Zubin,” Suntook told PTI in an interview.

“I think my ambition is to see a completely Indian orchestra. Of course, with some specialist players from somewhere or the other.” Mehta conducted “An Evening of Music by Johann Strauss II” at NCPA on August 18.

Before Mehta, the SOI has worked with renowned conductors, including Martyn Brabbins, Carlo Rizzi, Charles Dutoit, Adrian Leaper, Duncan Ward, and Christoph Poppen.

Having hosted eminent conductors, soloists and musicians at large, Suntook feels that while the SOI may not have moulded the audience for Western classical music, it certainly has “created a lot of interest”.

“I wouldn't say we moulded it but we certainly created a lot of interest. And now there are more and more young people coming in. In the old days, it used to be a sort of elderly crowd and mostly of other Europeans or Parsis and a very few others. But now we have a lot of youngsters who come here,” the 88-year-old said.

Ever since the SOI opened, it has welcomed students of Indian and foreign origin. However, it pains Suntook that young talent, after learning in India, moves to the west for better opportunities.

“In the beginning, we decided to have an academy where we will teach, and he (Bisengaliev) brought the best teachers. It's the Russian system of teaching and our teachers are still there.

“And we are producing pupil after pupil, but unfortunately, many of them go abroad for opportunity. So that's one of the sad things that some of the non-resident Indians are the best musicians, but for the US or Europe,” he added.

“We miss them because perhaps we are deficient in operating sufficient opportunities.” “... he plays the piano so well. But we may lose him to the west, again. That’s a tragedy,” he said.

The NCPA will soon be hosting the world’s most renowned opera competition, Operalia, for the first time in India.

The annual international competition for opera singers was founded by Spanish opera singer and conductor Placido Domingo in 1993 Domingo will conduct the SOI during the finale of Operalia on September 21.

“Operalia is the greatest singing competition in the world and Placido Domingo has chosen us, which is a great honour. And you’ll find the heads and casting directors of almost all the great opera houses coming here," Suntook said.

Starting from September 15, the 31st edition of Operalia will be attended by the representatives of the Royal Opera House from the UK, the Metropolitan from the US, and La Scala from Italy.

"They will all be here and we are on our toes,” Suntook added excitedly. PTI MAH BK MAH MAH MAH