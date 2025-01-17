'I was dropped without explanation,' says AAP's Hari Nagar MLA over ticket denial

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajkumari Dhillon, the outgoing AAP MLA from Hari Nagar constituency, on Friday expressed her disappointment on being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Delhi election.

She was announced as the party candidate from the same constituency on December 15.

On January 15, she was replaced with Surinder Setia.

"I was given the ticket on December 15, immediately afterwards I began campaigning for the party. However, I later received a call informing me that I was being replaced by Surinder Setia for the Hari Nagar constituency," Dhillon said at a press conference.

She said she worked hard for the party but was replaced without any explanation.

"I haven't made any decisions yet. I need some time to clear my mind. But I will follow whatever path the public suggests," she said.

Dhillon was elected as an MLA from the Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, defeating BJP's Tajinder Bagga as her closest rival.

The Aam Aadmi Party also replaced Dinesh Bhardwaj on Narela seat with outgoing MLA Sharad Chauhan.

AAP sources earlier claimed that the changes were made based on the ground reports from the campaigning and prospects of the candidates.