‘I was never upset’: Anil Vij on campaign trail with Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Haryana Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ambala Cantt candidate Anil Vij denied reports of a rift between him and former chief minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Vij was allegedly miffed at the saffron party earlier this year after Khattar resigned from the post of Chief Minister and surprised everyone by proposing a new face for the role.

A six-term MLA, Vij was the senior most minister in Khattar cabinet serving as home minister.

On Saturday, Khattar joined Vij’s public programme in Ambala Cantt to re-energise the cadre.

NewsDrum caught up with both Vij and Khattar to talk about their election campaign ahead of the October 5 polling.

Excerpts:

Q: How confident are you?

Vij: I have always been confident about elections, and I know things will go well.

Q: Can you elaborate on your claim for the chief minister post?

Vij: I have never asked for anything from the party, but people from my constituency are coming up to me, asking “Why are you denying it?” to which I replied, if the party asks me or decides to make me the CM, I will not refuse.

Q: Over the past six months, we’ve heard about differences within the party. What’s your take on that?

Vij: People don’t have the full information; they make assumptions. Before assuming anything, it's always better to talk to the people involved. I hold no grudges. I’ve been telling Khattar jee to relieve me of my ministerial duties so I can focus more on my Assembly constituency, where I have a lot of approved development and infrastructure projects that need attention.

He wasn’t listening to me at first, but with the recent cabinet reconstitution, I will no longer be involved. I was never upset. If I had been, I would’ve been lying low. But instead, I’ve been out and about.

Q (to Khattar): How much do you endorse Vij as a potential Chief Minister?

Khattar: He is a very prominent and important leader in our party, and we respect and fully support the party’s decisions.

Q: What are your thoughts on the opposition?

Khattar: The opposition is entering a phase of dictatorship, and things are already going downhill for them. I have never seen Congress in such a weak position.