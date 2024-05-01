I wear wrist watch worth Rs 15 lakh, what will anyone offer me in any deal? Ex-Cong nominee Bam

Indore, May 1 (PTI) Days after his dramatic withdrawal of the nomination as the Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam has rejected allegations that he joined BJP as part of a "deal", and wondered how can anyone lure him who wears a wrist watch worth Rs 15 lakh.

Bam's April 29 move edged Congress out of the electoral contest against BJP candidate from Indore Shankar Lalwani. Bam joined the BJP on the same day.

"What I possess (assets) and what I don't have is already clear. What will anyone offer in a deal to a man who wears a wristwatch worth Rs 15 lakh?" Bam told reporters at Alirajpur on Tuesday evening while rejecting the allegation that he had a "deal" with BJP.

As per the affidavit submitted by Bam earlier, his movable and immovable properties are worth Rs 55.28 crore, including a wristwatch costing Rs 14.05 lakh.

He dismissed Congress' charge that he joined the saffron camp fearing electoral defeat.

In the previous elections, Bam had sought a ticket from Congress for the Indore-4 assembly seat, considered one of the most difficult seats in the state for the Grand Old Party.

"If a person wanted to contest from such a difficult seat, then it is meaningless to say that he is afraid of losing elections," he said.

Interestingly, the decision of Bam to withdraw from the poll fray came five days after a court in Indore had asked for adding a 307 (attempt to murder) charge in a 2007 case related to a land dispute against him, his father and others.

The court had directed Bam and others to appear before it on May 10.

Queried on the case against him, Bam said his lawyer will present his side before the sessions court on the fixed date regarding the addition of section 307. PTI HWP ADU NSK