I will not apologise, don't fear this mob: Kunal Kamra on stand up show row

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday said he will not apologise for his controversial remarks he made about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show.

In a statement on X, Kamra, 36, said, "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down." Kamra's stand up show has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he should apologise for his comments and opposition leaders coming out in the comedian's defence.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where his alleged "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.