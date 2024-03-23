I will return soon, says Kejriwal in message read out by wife

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

The video statement by Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer who has so far maintained a distance from active politics, was streamed live by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day after a court here remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife.

"Aisi salakhein nahi jo aapke bhai, bete ko zyada din andar rakh sakhe(No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long). I will soon come out and fulfil my promise," he said in the message in Hindi.

Kejriwal said that he was born to wage struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well, so he was not surprised by his arrest.

He asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world.

"Together, we have to make India a great country, the strongest and number one country in the world. There are many forces inside and outside India that are weakening the country. We need to be cautious so as to identify these forces and defeat them," she said reading Kejriwal's message.

There are numerous people and forces in the country that are patriots. India must be made to move forward and these forces need to be united and strengthened, read the Delhi chief minister's message.

"I have received a lot of love from you. I must have done virtuous actions in my previous birth that I was born in a great country like India. I have blessings of crores of people that is my strength," said the message.

Kejriwal also appealed to AAP volunteers that the work of social and public service should not stop because he was in custody.

"Also, the BJP people need not be hated for this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will return soon," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife, who had the Indian flag and pictures of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the backdrop - also seen during a video address by Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Delhi chief minister in his message also assured the women of Delhi that he would fulfil the promise of providing them with a monthly Rs 1000 honorarium announced in the budget, after coming back.

"The mothers and sisters in Delhi could be thinking that Kejriwal has gone inside and whether they will get a Rs 1000 honorarium or not. I appeal to all my mothers and sisters to have faith in me..." "I will soon come out and fulfil my promise. Has it ever happened that Kejriwal did not fulfil any promise? Your brother and son are made of iron," he said in the message.

Kejriwal urged the women to go to temples at least once to seek god's blessings for him.

The AAP chief is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest on May 21st evening by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji got your thrice-elected chief minister arrested due to his arrogance of power and is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your chief minister has always stood with you.

Whether inside (jail) or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public is supreme and knows everything. Jai Hind," Sunita Kejriwal had said on X on Friday.

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

"I had said earlier that the 'kingpin' will also be arrested. However, those who used to talk about ethics till yesterday are now saying that they will run the government from jail.

"Even those who were involved in the fodder scam had resigned. However, those involved in the liquor scam have refused to resign," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya took a swipe at Sunita Kejriwal over her remarks that "there are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country".

"Agree with her completely. She may want to explain what is AAP MP Raghav Chadha doing with British Labour MP Preet K Gill, who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in the UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?" Malviya posted on X.