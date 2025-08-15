IABCA to hold India Immersion Week in September to boost ties with Australia

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Seven high-impact events are slated to be hosted from September 9-12 in New Delhi and Mumbai, seeking to boost India-Australia ties, according to an official statement.

The 2025 India Immersion Week, to be organised by India Australia Business & Community Alliance (IABCA), will culminate with two headline events in Mumbai, it said.

Now in its twelfth year, the IABCA, supported by Centre of Australia India Relations, will deliver its "most dynamic programme to date", bringing together a large number of participants, including trade delegations, ministers, and cultural leaders, it said.

The programme will align closely with the Australia-India Economic Roadmap Superhighways, and showcase seven high-impact events over four days in New Delhi and Mumbai, the statement said.

Established in 2013, IABCA is a platform that fosters bi-national engagement through storytelling, recognition, and strategic fora.

The programme is about amplifying shared leadership, celebrating excellence, and fostering the kind of partnerships that leave a lasting legacy, Sonia Sadiq Gandhi, Founder & Director, IABCA, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is expected to attend the event, it said. Green Growth Superhighways Panel at the Global Leaders Forum, led by the Australia India CEO Forum, Business Council of Australia, featuring the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, alongside renewable energy leaders from both nations, is scheduled to put the spotlight on hydrogen, solar, and cross-border sustainability solutions, the statement said.

The IABCA Global Leaders Forum and IABCA Awards gala dinner and ceremony are set to be held on September 11 at the JIO World Centre and Ambani Centre, Mumbai.