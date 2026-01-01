IAF: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on Thursday took charge as the IAF's Vice Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who retired on Wednesday after four decades of illustrious service to the nation.

During his distinguished flying career, Air Marshal Kapoor has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and MiG-29, accumulating more than 3,400 hours of flying experience on a variety of combat and trainer aircraft, the defence ministry said.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC).

"Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed the appointment of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, IAF, on 1 Jan 26. Commissioned into the Flying Branch of IAF in Dec 1986, he has a rich experience of flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft of the IAF," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X.

He took charge as the Vice Chief of Air Staff at the Vayu Bhawan, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour.

The air officer also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the bravehearts.

Air Marshal Kapoor graduated from the National Defence Academy in December 1985 and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in the fighter stream of the flying branch on December 6, 1986.

The air marshal is an experienced fighter pilot, a qualified flying instructor and a fighter combat leader.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, he has rendered more than 39 years of illustrious service and has held a wide spectrum of command, operational, instructional and staff appointments.

His operational tenures include commanding officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, station commander of a flying base in the Western Sector and air officer commanding of a premier air base.

"His instructional appointments include chief instructor (flying) at the Air Force Academy and directing staff at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

"During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, the air officer was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of the PC-7 Mk II aircraft in the Indian Air Force," the statement said.

The air marshal also undertook diplomatic assignment as a defence attache in Pakistan.

His key staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at the Air Headquarters, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters Central Air Command and Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at the Air Headquarters, the defence ministry said.

Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, the air marshal served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and thereafter as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, based in Gandhinagar.

In recognition of his exemplary and distinguished service to the nation, the air marshal was awarded the Vavu Sena Medal in 2008, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and the Presidential Awards of Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.

Air Marshal Kapoor took over from Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM PVSM AVSM VM, who superannuated after 40 years of distinguished service to the nation, the statement said.

In a separate statement, the defence ministry said that Air Marshal Tejinder Singh took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), SWAC, on January 1.

After assumption of his new appointment, Air Marshal Singh paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on June 13, 1987.

He is a Category 'A' qualified flying instructor with more than 4,500 hours of flying experience.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022. PTI KND ARI