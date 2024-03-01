IAF aircraft encounters 'unserviceability' during routine sortie, makes safe landing

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Friday encountered an "unserviceability" during a routine sortie but made a safe landing at the Begumpet airport here after the crew carried out measures as per procedure.

There were no injuries to any occupants and no damage occurred to the aircraft, defence sources said.

"A C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force encountered an unserviceability during a routine sortie. The crew carried out actions as per the stated procedures and safely landed at Begumpet airport. There were no injuries to any occupants and no damage to the aircraft," the sources said. PTI SJR SJR KH