IAF airlifts injured US woman trekker from Himachal village

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The IAF on Saturday said a US woman who suffered a spinal injury while trekking was airlifted from a treacherous terrain of a village in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared photos and videos of the evacuation.

"Based on the request of the civil admin to evacuate an American national, who had suffered a spinal injury during trekking, IAF launched a Cheetah helicopter for the casualty evacuation," it said.

The IAF said it "airlifted the woman trekker successfully from the treacherous terrain of Teesri village of Himachal Pradesh and bought her for further medical attention to Chandigarh". PTI KND SZM