IAF airlifts paramilitary personnel injured in bus accident in J-K's Udhampur

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Thursday said its helicopter undertook multiple shuttles to airlift several paramilitary personnel, who were injured after the bus carrying them skidded off the road amid heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

In a post on X, the IAF also shared some photos the rescue operation.

"An #IndianAirForce helicopter swiftly responded to a distress call after 18 CRPF jawans were injured near Basantgarh (Udhampur), when their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rains," it said.

Launched within 35 minutes of the request, the IAF crew undertook multiple shuttles to airlift the injured personnel, including critical cases with attendants, to the Military Hospital in Udhampur, the IAF said.

"The prompt and sustained effort underscores the IAF’s unwavering commitment to saving lives when every minute counts. #IAF #HADR #SavingLives #SwiftResponse #CRPF," it said. PTI KND ARI