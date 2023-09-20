IAF airman drowns while taking bath in river in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) An airman of the Indian Air Force (IAF) drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna River at Vihar Ghat here, police said on Wednesday.

"Avnish Kumar (22), a resident of Unnao, was swept away in a strong current while bathing in the river on Tuesday," Station House Office (SHO) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

The airman, who was posted in Bengaluru, had come to Mathura with some relatives on a pilgrimage.

The body was recovered by the divers on Wednesday morning and sent for a post-mortem, police said. PTI COR CDN AS NB