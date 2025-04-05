IAF Akash Ganga's para jump instructor killed during 'demo drop'

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash skydiving team succumbed to injuries suffered during a "demo drop" in Agra on Saturday, the IAF said.

The force shared the information in a post on X.

Sources, said the instructor, an officer in the air force, died at a military hospital after suffering the injury.

"A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF posted on X.