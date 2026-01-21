IAF band performs in Delhi to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, the Indian Air Force band performed in the heart of the national capital on Wednesday, enthralling the audience with a vibrant repertoire comprising patriotic compositions and popular melodies.

The show at the Central Park in Connaught Place was hosted as part of the celebrations being held to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The IAF ensemble mesmerised the audience with a vibrant repertoire, comprising patriotic compositions and popular melodies, seamlessly blended with elements of jazz, rock and soulful orchestration, creating an engaging and uplifting musical experience, a senior official of the IAF said.

The performance, featured 30 accomplished musicians, showcasing the exceptional military precision and musical excellence of the IAF band, the official said.

The event was organised as part of a nationwide initiative by the IAF to honour the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the composer of 'Vande Mataram', and to reinforce the ideals of national pride, unity and patriotism among citizens, the IAF said.

Through the timeless notes of 'Vande Mataram' and other patriotic and popular melodies, the performance rekindled a profound sense of pride, passion and sacrifice, resonating deeply with audiences and celebrating the enduring spirit that defines the nation, it said.

"The Indian Air Force continues to engage with citizens across the country through such outreach initiatives, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the people," the IAF said.