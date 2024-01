New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday deployed its AN-32 transport aircraft for transportation of the civilians between Kargil and Jammu in view of closure of roads due to snowfall.

"The IAF commenced An-32 flights from Kargil to Jammu, to enable transportation of civilian citizens, due road closures in winter, under Op Sadbhavna today. The inaugural flight airlifted 11 passengers," the Western Air Command said on 'X'. PTI MPB AS AS