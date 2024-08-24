IAF brings back bodies of 25 Indians killed in road accident in Nepal

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Saturday brought to Maharastra's Jalgaon 25 mortal remains of Indian pilgrims from Bharatpur in Nepal.

The Indians were killed in a tragic bus accident on Friday in Tanahun district of Nepal, around 115 kilometres from Kathmandu.

Twenty-seven Indians were killed in the accident and the bodies of two deceased would be taken to Maharajgunj in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

"Responding swiftly to a call for crucial humanitarian support, the #IAF deployed a C-130J aircraft to airlift the mortal remains of 25 Indian citizens who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Nepal," the IAF said in a post on 'X'.

"The mortal remains were transported from Bharatpur (Nepal) to Jalgaon (Maharashtra). The #IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," it said.

The Indian pilgrims were in Nepal for a 10-day tour. Sixteen others were also injured in the accident.

The bus the pilgrims were travelling in veered off a highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi river at Abu Khaireni in Tanahun district, according to local officials.