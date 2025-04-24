IAF carries out 'Exercise Aakraman' in central sector: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector with its mainstream fighter aircraft taking part in it, sources said on Thursday.

However, this is a "routine exercise", a source said.

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft.

Further details are awaited.

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI KND KSS KSS