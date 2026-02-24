IAF carries out full dress rehearsal for Vayushakti Exercise at Pokharan range

Jaisalmer, Feb 24 (PTI) A full dress rehearsal for the Indian Air Force's Exercise Vayushakti began at the Pokharan range in Western Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The rehearsal, day-dusk-night event in the Thar desert, is being conducted ahead of the main firepower demonstration on February 27.

President Droupadi Murmu will witness the exercise at Pokharan.

IAF fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters are participating in the drill, rehearsing coordinated strikes and integrated operations in a near-realistic combat scenario.

The exercise involves synchronised operations aimed at validating operational preparedness, precision strike capability and rapid response mechanisms.

Exercise Vayushakti aims to showcase the IAF's operational preparedness, precision strike capability and ability to undertake multi-domain operations. PTI SDA NB