IAF carries out full dress rehearsal of Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at Pokhran range in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, Feb 24 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Tuesday conducted a full dress rehearsal of Exercise 'Vayu Shakti', a firepower demonstration, at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in the Thar desert of western Rajasthan.

The rehearsal, which showcased coordinated day-to-dusk-to-night operations, was conducted ahead of the main event scheduled for February 27.

Fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters carried out simulated strikes on designated targets in a near-realistic combat scenario. However, Tejas fighter jet did not take part in the rehearsal following reports of technical issue.

Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft targeted enemy runways and positions, while MiG-29 jets struck a simulated convoy of tanks. The Akash missile system also engaged targets.

A C-130 aircraft conducted a night landing and a C-295 transport aircraft carried out landing. Prachand and Apache helicopters and Jaguar aircraft also participated in the drill.

Garud commandos of the Air Force descended from helicopters onto a building as part of a simulated counter-terror operation. They broke windows, neutralised terrorists positioned around the structure and rescued hostages. The C-130 aircraft later landed on the runway at night to evacuate the commandos involved in the rescue.

After the rehearsal, a drone show was organised to display the Air Force's capabilities.

The drones formed the map of India, lit up the sky with fireworks and displayed a symbolic aircraft formation. The show depicted Operation Sindoor.