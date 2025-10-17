IAF chief bats for professionalism, safety and efficiency at Maintenance Command Conclave

Nagpur, Oct 17 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday attended the Maintenance Command Commanders' Conclave at Nagpur and urged all personnel to continue striving for higher standards of professionalism, safety and efficiency, thereby reinforcing the Indian Air Force's commitment to safeguarding the nation's sky.

The two-day conclave started at Vayusena Nagar here on Thursday and was centred on the theme 'Capability Enhancement through Indigenous Technological Development', a defence release informed.

It focused on bolstering self-reliance, indigenisation, and long-term sustainment of critical assets, the release added.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who presided over the conclave, was apprised of Maintenance Command's initiatives aimed at reducing dependency on foreign OEMs, enhancing system reliability, life extension studies, increasing efficiency of supply chain and technological innovations, it said.

He commended the personnel of Maintenance Command for their significant contribution towards operational readiness of IAF and their alignment with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

"The Air Chief highlighted the pivotal role of Maintenance Command in sustaining operations of the Indian Air Force. He urged all personnel to continue striving for higher standards of professionalism, safety and efficiency, thereby reinforcing IAF's commitment to safeguarding the nation's sky," it said.

The conclave served as a platform for commanders to deliberate on key operational, maintenance and logistics challenges while sharing innovative solutions aimed at enhancing mission readiness and fleet availability, the release said.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was received by Air Marshal VK Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command and was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour, the release said. PTI CLS BNM