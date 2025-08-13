IAF chief meets braveheart who was injured during Op Sindoor

Pune, Aug 13 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday visited the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) here and met corporal Varun Kumar who suffered injuries during Operation Sindoor.

Kumar, whose right hand was amputated, received an artificial limb at the ALC and is currently recuperating, officials said.

Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh visited the Centre where he met corporal Kumar, the IAF said in a post on X.

"He utilized this opportunity to interact with other patients and got briefed on the activities of the centre. CAS appreciated the Commandant, doctors and the staff of Artificial Limb Centre for their excellent service and dedication," said the post.

ALC Pune, a premier Tri Services Institution of the Armed Forces Medical Services, was established amid World War II on May 19, 1944, to provide prosthetic solutions and comprehensive rehabilitation to amputee soldiers. PTI SPK KRK