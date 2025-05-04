IAF chief A P Singh meets PM Modi amid rising tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Air chief held a meeting with PM Modi, sources said without giving further details.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the prime minister on Saturday and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also called on Modi on Saturday and discussed various key issues, including last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed Modi on the prevailing situation in wake of the heinous terror attack in Baisaran Valley of the Pahalgam tourist resort town, he said and added Abdullah reiterated the deep sense of grief and outrage felt by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms, reflecting the collective will of the people's representatives to stand united against terrorism and safeguard the region's peace and harmony.

The chief minister conveyed to the prime minister the deep sense of solidarity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir in rejecting violence, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the officials said Abdullah briefed the prime minister about the ground situation, especially the outrage among the people over the deadly attack and their spontaneous protests in every nook and corner to convey their disapproval of the violence, which had happened for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in 1989.

He also highlighted the sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who had tried to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists.

The fallout of the attack on the booming tourism industry and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also came up for discussion, the officials said.

The 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.