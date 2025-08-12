IAF chief pays tribute to Sergeant Moga who died in Pak shelling during Operation Sindoor

Jhunjhunu, Aug 12 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited Jhunjhunu on Tuesday and paid tributes to Sergeant Surendra Moga, who died in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in May during Operation Sindoor.

This was the IAF chief's Marshal's first visit to the district, dedicated entirely to the memory of the late sergeant from Mehradasi village in Mandawa.

After landing at the Jhunjhunu airstrip, Air Chief Marshal Singh directly went to the village and met the martyr's widow Seema Devi, mother Nanu Devi, daughter Vartika and son Daksh.

Offering condolences, the IAF chief assured the family that the force stands firmly with the kin of all martyrs. He laid a floral wreath at Moga's photograph, describing his sacrifice as an invaluable asset to the nation.

Interacting with the family members, the air chief marshal assured them that the battle casualty certificate for Sergeant Moga would be issued soon, a school would be named after him, and the process to provide a government job to his widow was in its final stage.