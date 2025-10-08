IAF chief presents gallantry medals to air warriors, six Unit Citations for distinguished service

Hindan (Ghaziabad), Oct 8 (PTI) IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday presented military decorations to several air warriors, including a gallantry medal given posthumously to a sergeant for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor.

On the occasion of a ceremonial event held at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff felicitated air warriors with a total of 97 medals spanning different categories and six Unit Citations, according to the defence ministry.

These included Yudh Seva Medal -- awarded for high degree of distinguished service in an operational context which includes times of war, conflict and hostilities; Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) is given for an act of exceptional courage.

According to the announcement made at the event, a gallantry medal was posthumously given to Sergeant Surendra Kumar, for "his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor". It was received by his family member on the occasion.

Also, a corporal was awarded a gallantry medal posthumously for his "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty".

The Indian Air Force's execution of Operation Sindoor has proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days, Air Chief Marshal Singh said in his address on the occasion.

Singh also said his force's "bold and precise" attacks on enemy targets during the operation restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, using air power to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

During the Air Force Day ceremony, the IAF chief also presented six Unit Citations for exceptional professional contribution.

These were given to 17 Sqn (Golden Arrows); 222 Sqn (Tigersharks); 43 Sqn (Ibexes); 2601 Sqn (Triumphs); 2232 Sqn (Kestrels); and a Base Repair Depot. PTI KND MNK MNK