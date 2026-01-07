IAF chief to address first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will deliver the keynote address for the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh memorial talk at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Friday.

The talk has been organised by the Air Force Association (North Zone) and will be held at the Arjan Singh Auditorium, 12 Wing, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Retired Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy, Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh (retd), Senior Vice President of Air Force Association, Air Marshal Sukhchain Singh (retd), President of the Air Force Association (North Zone), senior officers of the IAF, both serving and retired, will be among those present, it said.

"Air Commodore Mehar Singh, affectionately known as 'Baba' Mehar Singh, is a legendary figure in the Indian Air Force. Despite his tragically short career, he achieved extraordinary feats and displayed unwavering courage, earning the highest respect and admiration," the statement said.

He was born on March 20, 1915, in Lyallpur district (now Faisalabad in Pakistan). He joined the Royal Indian Air Force and was sent to Cranwell for training before being commissioned in August 1936. He quickly became an exceptional pilot, earning accolades for his skill and dedication.

Singh's bravery was evident in his early career operations in the North-West Frontier Province and during World War II.

"As commander of No 6 Squadron in Burma, his leadership and daring exploits earned him the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) in 1944, a rare honour for an Indian officer," Field Marshal Slim, commander of the British Fourteenth Army, praised his squadron's performance.

Singh's most renowned achievements occurred during the 1947-48 Indo-Pakistan War. As the Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, he played a crucial role in defending Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

Notably, he was the first pilot to land at the hastily constructed airstrip in Poonch in November 1947, establishing a vital air bridge that saved the town and refugees.

His most daring feat came in May 1948 when he landed a Dakota aircraft at Leh. Flying over treacherous Himalayan ranges without navigational aids, he successfully landed on a makeshift airstrip at an altitude of 11,540 feet, a feat considered impossible.

"This daring mission ensured the reinforcement and supply of Leh, a strategic move that helped India retain control of the region," the statement said.

In 1950, Singh was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India's second-highest military decoration, for his exceptional gallantry and leadership.

His pioneering spirit, courage, and innovative approach to warfare have left an indelible mark on the Indian Air Force, inspiring generations of air warriors.

He remains a towering figure, remembered as a true legend of the skies and a saviour of the strategically vital region of India, the statement said. PTI SUN APL APL