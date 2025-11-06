IAF chief urges youth to bring back India's lost glory; asks them to shun caste, religious divides

Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday urged youths to make India a great country like it was in the past and shun discrimination based on caste or religion.

Singh was addressing students of Karnavati University during its 6th convocation ceremony.

"Let me speak on the responsibility part. We have to make this nation great. We were once a leader in the world. But, we lagged behind during the last few centuries. And, if we have to do well again, it will be the people like you who matter, who are the future of this country," said Singh in his address.

"Respect each other's sentiments. There should be no social divide, because whatever divides us is not good. Same blood flows in our veins and we all belong to the same land. There should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. Only then our country will progress," the Air Chief Marshal asserted.

Before becoming anything else, they have to strive to become good human beings having qualities like compassion, honesty, integrity and selflessness, Singh told the students.

"Teamwork is very important. Remember we are all part of a big system. We all are like bricks in a wall. We all have to do our duty. This nation is made up of you and me. If we want to make India great, we have to first make ourselves better human beings," he said while urging them to think of giving back to the society.

Quoting the phrase "every soldier is a citizen in uniform and every citizen is a soldier without uniform", the IAF chief said some effort and time should be dedicated to the nation and society.

"Whatever you achieve in your life, wherever you go, always remember your roots and where you come from. Remember teachings from your parents and teachers. Always stay humble and stay grounded. There is no shortcut to success. You have to put in hard work," he said.

During the ceremony, an honorary Doctor of Literature degree was conferred upon Singh.