IAF chief visits late Sgt Surendra Kumar's family in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday visited the family of late Sgt Surendra Kumar in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan who was killed in line of duty during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief of the Air Staff met Kumar's mother Nanu Devi, wife Seema and children Vritika and Daksh, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal Singh was accompanied by his wife Sarita Singh.

The circumstances of Kumar's death is not not yet known.

"Air Chief Marshal AP Singh along with Sarita Singh paid a visit to village Mehradasi in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, hometown of late Sgt Surendra Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty during Op Sindoor," the IAF said in a social media post.

At Kumar's home, they met his mother Nanu Devi, wife Seema and children Vritika and Daksh, it said.

"It is worthwhile to mention that Jhunjhunu has a proud legacy of service to the nation, with 21,700 ex-Servicemen hailing from the district and 3,552 serving Air Warriors in the Indian Air Force," the IAF added. PTI MPB KVK KVK