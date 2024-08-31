IAF chopper airlifting damaged helicopter in Uttarakhand jettisons load due to 'safety reasons'

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force chopper airlifting a damaged Kestrel civil helicopter in Uttarakhand on Saturday had to "jettison the load" due to flight safety reasons, the IAF said.

It said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

"An #IAF Mi-17 V5, while airlifting damaged Kestrel civil helicopter in Uttarakhand today, had to jettison the load due to flight safety reasons.

"The crew safely released the load over an unpopulated area, ensuring no damage to life or property. An enquiry has been ordered, #AviationSafety," the IAF said in a post on X.