IAF chopper makes emergency landing in agriculture field in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in an agricultural field in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Thursday owing to a 'technical snag'.

No one was injured, police said.

The chopper which was headed to Air Force Station, Hakimpet in Hyderabad from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh made an emergency landing in the field due to some "technical issues", a senior police official told PTI.

Another helicopter with experts rushed to the spot and after the technical snag was fixed the chopper took off, the official said adding it was precautionary brief landing due to some "technical issue". PTI VVK VVK ROH