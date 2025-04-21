IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Jamnagar; no casualty, say police

Jamnagar: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Monday, police said.

While it was not immediately known how many personnel were on board the chopper, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was injured.

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Delu said, "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some issues near Rangmati dam. No one was injured in the incident."

IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation from their side, police told reporters.

The IAF has not issued any official statement as yet.