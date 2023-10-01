IAF chopper with 6 on board makes precautionary landing in Bhopal district; none hurt

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) An Indian Air Force helicopter on a routine training mission made a safe "precautionary" landing near a dam in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the IAF said.

Earlier in the day, a police officer said the chopper of IAF's III HU unit made an "emergency" landing in a field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, at around 8:45 am.

The pilot and five crew members on board the chopper are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste told PTI over the phone from the spot.

He had said the chopper was on its way to Jhansi from Bhopal when it developed a technical fault.

“One ALH MK III helicopter of IAF, on routine training mission from Bhopal to Chakeri, carried out a safe precautionary landing, near the Dungariya Dam, 50 km from Bhopal Airport. No harm or injuries reported," a Central Air Command statement said.

The police officer said the helicopter took off to its destination at around 5 pm after its problem was fixed.

He said teams of technicians from Bhopal and Nagpur were involved in the repair work. PTI LAL GK NSK NSK