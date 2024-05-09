IAF convoy attack: Search operation in Poonch enters 6th day

Jammu: The security forces are yet to get a breakthrough even as the search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for attacking an IAF convoy that claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel, entered the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

The security forces are trying to identify the attackers through four pictures of terrorists released by them.

A fresh search operation was launched in the border areas of Akhnoor belt following suspected movement of some persons last night, they said.

The Army, police and CRPF are conducting search operations in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana and Sheendara top and adjoining areas, they said adding that the entire area has been cordoned off.

Terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, in which an IAF corporal was killed in the line of duty and four others were injured on Saturday.

They are yet to get a breakthrough even after scanning the dense forest in the Surankote belt, they said.

Security forces, which made public four pictures of terrorists with one of them carrying a gun, are seeking their identification. The pictures were probably taken from CCTVs in the area, they said.

Earlier, posters offering a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, were put up in Surankote.

Twenty-eight persons have been picked up for questioning and the authorities are reviewing some CCTV footage for leads, they said.

In view of the reports of suspected movement of two persons in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district, a search operation was conducted but nothing was found, they said.