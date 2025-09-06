IAF delivers 6 tonnes of relief material in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Indian Air Force choppers delivered nearly six tonnes of relief material for the people of flood-hit Dammote panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, an official said.

"Lifeline for stranded residents -- IAF pilots accomplished daring helicopter missions, delivering 5.9 tonnes of relief material with pinpoint precision over the roof of a school in Dammote panchayat," the public relations officer, Defence, Jammu, said.

He said heavy rains, flash floods and landslides have disrupted lives in Udhampur.

"Heroic efforts of IAF are rebuilding lives and hope in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. PTI AB RUK RUK