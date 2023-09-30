IAF demonstrates spectacular flying skills in Bhopal air show

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) A breathtaking air show by the Indian Air Force involving indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000 to name a few, above the picturesque upper lake Bhojtal in Bhopal enthralled people on Saturday.

Advertisment

IAF aerobatics teams of fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft of the central command showcased extraordinary skills in a prelude to mark the 91st Anniversary of the IAF which falls on October 8.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the air show titled 'Air Power Beyond Boundaries' at 10.30 AM.

In a mishap, a tin shed crashed near Kamla Park after more than 30 people climbed onto it to catch a glimpse of the spectacular manoeuvring by pilots, leaving some of them injured. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Advertisment

The highlight of the show was the 'cupid heart' formation in the sky by three jets.

Two of them flew too close to each other at a low level before ascending and manoeuvring on two sides. They descended close again, leaving behind white smoke in the shape of a heart.

The third flew through the heart with a straight white smoke trail.

Advertisment

The enthralling air display was planned and executed by the Central Air Command, Prayagraj.

About 50 aircraft airborne from various air bases near and far, participated in the display, an official release said.

The impressive air display commenced with the Akashganga team, with 10 air warriors skydiving from a Mi-17 helicopter. The Formation flying by Su-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Kiran Mk II, Tejas, C-130 Hercules, IL-78, An-32, CH-47 Chinook, Mi-17 and Chetak showcased the professionalism of the IAF, it said.

Advertisment

Another highlight was the demonstration of aerial refuelling, where a Su-30 MKI provided fuel to an LCA and an IL-78 replenished a Mirage 2000 fighter, the release said.

This was followed by a range of aerobatics by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Su-30 MKI. The 'Surya Kiran' aerobatics yeam and the 'Sarang' helicopter display team made their mark with their perfectly timed and synchronised manoeuvres.

"With the culmination of this successful display, the focus now shifts to Prayagraj, where the ceremonial parade for the Air Force Day shall be held in the morning on October 8 followed by an aerial display over the Sangam in the afternoon on the same day," the release said. PTI LAL NSK