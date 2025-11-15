IAF deploys Sukhoi aircraft for mega wargame with French air force

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed Sukhoi fighter jets and other assets for a 12-day mega air exercise with French air and space forces in the French prefecture of Mont-de-Marsan beginning Sunday.

The Garuda exercise aims to "refine" tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the two forces, according to the IAF.

It said Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighter jets in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations.

The IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers will be utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters, the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10.

"Exercise Garuda-25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces," the IAF said.

"Participation in this exercise underscores the IAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multilateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations," it said.