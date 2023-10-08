IAF displays air show, unveils its new flag on 91st anniversary

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) On the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), its aircraft displayed a spectacular air show in the confluence area of Ganga and Yamuna here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also unveiled the new flag of the IAF.

Nand Gopal Gupta, a minster in the Uttar Pradesh government, enjoyed the air show from the fort located on the banks of Yamuna.

About 108 aircraft of the IAF, including the ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army and P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. For the first time in India, C-295 transport aircraft was also seen in the air show, which started at 2.30 pm.

Prominent aircraft in the event included Chinook, Jaguar, Apache, Rafale, Tejas, C-17, Hawk, Tigermoth and Pilatus.

People from all over Prayagraj enjoyed the air show at the Sangam area, Parade Ground, Arail Ghat. People even gathered on bridges built on the rivers to watch the air show. Some of them had even walked several kilometers to witness the manoeuvres.

Earlier, the IAF organised the Air Force Day Parade at the Air Force Station, Bamhrauli in which the Air Force chief, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Marshal RGK Kapoor and other senior Air Force officers participated.

This was the first Air Force Day parade commanded by a woman officer, Group Captain Shalija Dhami. The parade also had, for the first time, an all-women contingent, which included Agniveer Air women who marched shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

After the completion of the show, the police had a tough time managing the large crowd when it started to return.