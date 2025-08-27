IAF flies several rescue choppers in flooded Jammu, Punjab; civilians, army soldiers winched

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The IAF on Wednesday flew six helicopters for relief and rescue operations in the flooded parts of Jammu and northern Punjab, winching up 38 soldiers of the army and 10 of the BSF from Dera Baba Nanak town of Gurdaspur in a high-stakes rescue operation, an official said.

Earlier in the day, an IAF C-130 transport aircraft, loaded with relief and rescue material along with an NDRF team, landed in Jammu with critical supplies and manpower.

More transport aircraft remain on standby to join the rescue efforts, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas, as torrential rain continued in the region for the fourth day on Wednesday, turning swathes of land into veritable rivers.

Parts of northern Punjab were also flooded.

The ministry in its note said the Indian Air Force continues to demonstrate its commitment to national service and is launching extensive relief and rescue missions in response to the rising water levels and devastating floods in the Jammu region and northern Punjab "Five Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook helicopter were promptly pressed into service from nearby bases in the northern sector, ensuring maximum rescue capability and operational reach. Additional helicopters remain on standby to join the rescue efforts," it said, In a textbook display of art of rescue, 12 army troops and 11 BSF personnel, including three BSF woman constables, were winched up to safety from flooded areas in Akhnoor in Jammu, the officials said.

An IAF source in the evening said drinking water and food packets were being airdropped to those who are cut off by the floods.

"The IAF stands ready and resolute in providing succour and support to the affected population," the source said.

The ministry said in the Pathankot area of Punjab, IAF helicopters evacuated 46 stranded civilians.

Over 750 kg of essential relief material were air-dropped.

In a high-stakes operation, 38 army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were winched from the severely hit Dera Baba Nanak region in "perilous conditions," the ministry said.

More such missions are ongoing in the region, it said.

The deployment of advanced air assets and highly skilled crews ensured swift, safe evacuations and efficient delivery of aid in the midst of extreme weather, the ministry said.