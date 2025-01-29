IAF helicopter airlifts paralysed elderly woman from Himachal amid snowfall

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) An Indian Air Force helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85-year-old woman suffering paralysis from a village in Himachal Pradesh located at a height of 9,000 feet after snowfall had blocked all roads.

The life-saving mission was completed in snowfall and low visibility, the IAF said in a post on X, while adding that the woman is stable after receiving timely medical assistance.

A video was also shared by the IAF on X, which showed the woman being carried on a stretcher amid snowfall before being boarded onto the chopper.

"An IAF Cheetah helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari, Himachal Pradesh (9,000 ft Above Mean Sea Level) to Chandigarh. This was after snowfall blocked all roads," the IAF said in a post on X Sunday evening.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed light snowfall along with rain.

Shillaroo in Shimla district and Kothi in Kullu district witnessed 5 cm of snow, while Kufri received 4 cm of snow.

Similarly, the Gondhla village in Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 3 cm of snow, Khadrala in Shimla 2.5 cm, Sangla in Kinnaur 2.1 cm and Kalpa 0.8 cm. PTI SUN HIG HIG