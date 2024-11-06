IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan's Merta

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in Merta area of Nagaur on Wednesday due to a technical fault, police said.

The chopper landed in farm fields in Jasnagar. No loss of life was reported, they said.

Two IAF choppers were going from Jodhpur to Jaipur when one of the pilots witnessed some problems due to which it had to be landed. After rectification of the problem, the chopper took off again, Merta DSP Ramkaran Malinda said.

An expert team of the Indian Air Force had reached the spot and fixed the technical fault in the helicopter.