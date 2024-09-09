IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on paddy field near Chennai

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) A training helicopter of the IAF made an emergency landing on a paddy field near Porpandal near here due to a technical snag, police said on Monday.

The helicopter, being flown by two persons, suddenly malfunctioned when it neared Porpandal area in the Salavakkam police station limits. As a result, the pilot had to make an emergency landing on a paddy field, the official said.

Shortly thereafter, another helicopter was flown to provide technical assistance to the grounded chopper. After the repairs were attended, both the helicopters returned to the base, the official said. PTI JSP KH