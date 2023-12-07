IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in field in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) An Indian Air Force helicopter on a routine training mission made a "precautionary landing" in a field in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Thursday due to technical reasons, an official statement said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the incident, it said.

"A Cheetah helicopter of the IAF on a routine training mission carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently recovered back to a nearby IAF base," an IAF spokesperson said in the statement.

Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, Ganga Ram Punia told PTI that the helicopter landed in the fields in the Chhachhrauli area.

"Everyone onboard is safe," he said.