IAF helicopter undertakes experimental landing at Idukki airstrip

Idukki (Ker), Sep 21 (PTI) An Indian Air Force helicopter carried out an experimental landing at the Sathram airstrip in Kerala's Idukki on Thursday.

Advertisment

The experiment was conducted to understand whether aircraft can be successfully landed in the event of a natural disaster in the hilly district, official sources said.

The examination report would be handed over to higher officials at the earliest, they said.

The airstrip was built at Sathram here for the training of NCC cadets.

Advertisment

Idukki district authorities recently wrote to the National Cadet Corps requesting them to check whether the airstrip could be used for evacuation or rescue in the event of a natural disaster.

Based on this request, the experimental landing was carried out, sources said.

The IAF team based in Coonoor, Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, carried out the experimental landing.

Advertisment

The chopper circled the area thrice before making the landing.

Chief Commanding Officer A Srinivasa Iyer said some more works need to be carried out at the airstrip, though today's experiment was a success.

The airstrip could be used to transport disaster response teams quickly to Idukki, sources said, adding that the Air Force had landed a smaller aircraft last December also at the same strip. PTI KPK LGK ANE