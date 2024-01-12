IAF hosts meet of aircraft test crew with industry stakeholders

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in collaboration with Indian Air Force Test Pilots School on Friday successfully hosted a test crew-industry interaction seminar on the "Role of Flight Test Crew towards Atma Nirbharta in Defence Aerospace Sector." Air Marshal CR Mohan, Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance, an alumnus of ASTE, was the chief guest.

Advertisment

According to a statement, he emphasised the need to comprehend contemporary challenges and align all efforts to facilitate ab-initio hand holding of the industry towards product development, flight testing and evaluation.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of joint efforts and teamwork in the niche field of flight testing and aerospace product development.

Speakers also spoke on the challenges and opportunities inherent in achieving 'Atma Nirbharta' in the defence-aerospace sector. The role of AI as a solution generator to achieve cost-effective solutions in meeting the operational needs of IAF was also deliberated.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Projects Air Vice Marshal Tarun Chaudhry said that Indian Air Force is actively pursuing the case for creation of National Aerospace Testing and Evaluation Division under the aegis of Department of Military Affairs. PTI AMP GMS SS