IAF, IIT Ropar join hands to drive defence innovation

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar in Punjab have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaborative developmental projects aimed at supporting the sustenance and operational requirements of the IAF.

The MOU was formally exchanged between Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, IAF, and Rajeev Ahuja, director, IIT Ropar, on Wednesday.

According to an official statement on Thursday, this partnership seeks to accelerate the IAF's indigenisation efforts in line with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Under the MoU, IAF has identified key focus areas related to technology development and indigenous solutions for the sustenance of weapon systems. IIT Ropar will extend consultancy support, backed by advanced research, feasibility studies and development of technology demonstrators.

The collaboration between IIT Ropar and the Maintenance Command of the IAF is expected to provide a significant impetus to IAF's quest for self-reliance, the statement said.

It will also help in addressing challenges in niche defence technology areas while fostering an ecosystem of innovation through academia-military synergy, it said.