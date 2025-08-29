IAF intensifies relief and rescue ops; 215 people rescued from flooded regions in last 3 days

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The government on Friday said the Indian Air Force has intensified its relief and rescue operations in the flooded regions of northern India, with 215 people being rescued in the last three days.

Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters have conducted more than 55 sorties to rescue stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF), from inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak and Pathankot in Punjab, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

"The IAF has escalated its flood relief and rescue operations in northern India since August 27, focusing primarily on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions," the defence ministry said.

Also, C-130 transport aircraft have been deployed to facilitate the rapid movement of specialised National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams into the affected zones, it said.

And, 215 individuals have been rescued during the operations, while 7,300 kg of essential relief material has been delivered in affected areas in the past three days, the ministry said in a statement.

Current efforts are concentrated in northern Punjab, where the "situation remains most critical" due to the continuing high level of waters, which has hampered surface connectivity, officials said.

They said air assets are strategically tasked to maximise coverage and support.

Relief missions are being executed in close coordination with the Indian Army, the BSF, the NDRF and local administration to ensure timely evacuation and distribution of supplies, it said.

The IAF reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding citizens in distress and will continue to deploy required resources and personnel as the situation evolves, it added. PTI KND RHL